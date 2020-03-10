Green Up Vermont announces the winners of the 2020 Annual Poster Art Contest, open to students throughout Vermont in grades K – 12. One overall winner and three grade specific winners were chosen out of nearly 400 entries.

The 2020 overall poster art winner is Heather Anne Lee, a tenth grader from CVU in Hinesburg, Vermont. Heather’s art will be used on the poster and marketing materials promoting the 50th Green Up Day, coming up on May 2nd. Her artwork completely captures the generational aspects of the past and inspires us to keep Greening Up for our future. From her portrayal of people standing on a mountain of trash bags overlooking a beautiful Vermont landscape, Heather shows us how important our actions are. As the overall winner, Lee received a $250 check and should be very proud of her contribution to this momentous occasion.

Green Up Vermont also awards the top winners in the following grade breakdowns: K-4th, 5th-8th and 9th-12th. The winners are as follows: K-4th grade, Ryan Young from East Montpelier Elementary; 5th-8th grade, Lily O’Brien of Shelburne Community School, and 9th-12th grade, Maya Fried Akazawa of Vermont Commons School. Each winner received a $50 check. All winners will be invited to the State House for a special presentation of their art work.

The Green Up Vermont poster contest was launched in 1980 to bring awareness and involvement of Vermont students to Green Up Day. The contest was judged by long standing volunteers, Armand Poulin, Hale Ritchie, and David Schutz. To learn more about Green Up Vermont contests, please go to www.greenupvemont.org.

Green Up Vermont is a private nonprofit that relies on the contributions from corporate partners including Casella, Subaru of New England, CCV, National Life Group, Northfield Savings Bank, Co-op Insurance Co., Cabot Creamery, Spruce Mortgage, UVM Health Network, Eternity Web, and Hagan Associates, along with others and individuals to ensure programs such as the poster contest and Green Up Day happen. Individuals can choose to donate to Green Up Vermont on line 23, Charitable Tax Contribution, on the Vermont State Income Tax return or donate online. To learn more about how to get involved with Green Up Vermont go to www.greenupvermont.org. Green Up supplies will be distributed to towns in early April. Be sure to mark your calendars for the 50th Green Up Day, May 2nd.

About Green Up Vermont: Green Up Vermont is a non-profit 501(c)(3), private organization whose mission is to raise public awareness about a litter free environment, culminating with a statewide clean up event called Green Up Day. Always the first Saturday in May, Green Up Day is a statewide initiative where volunteers from over 240 Vermont communities and local businesses clean up litter from roadsides and waterways. Green Up Vermont also offers an educational component for grades K-12 with free activity booklets and an annual student poster art and writing contest, building their civic engagement and pride for clean environments. Started in 1970 by Governor Deane C. Davis, Green Up Vermont will celebrate its 50th Anniversary this May. Green Up Vermont relies on the generous support of businesses, grants, and individuals to fund the organization. www.greenupvermont.org