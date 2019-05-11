Green Up Day Turns Out Vermonters to Make a Difference

At a press conference Thursday, Governor Phil Scott and Green Up Vermont celebrated the 49th Annual Green Up Day, which was observed on Saturday, May 4 in towns throughout Vermont. Since 1970, Vermonters have greened up 13,000 miles of roadside in the nation’s largest and oldest statewide green up event.

“This annual effort demonstrates our commitment to keeping our state and natural resources clean and as litter-free as possible,” said Governor Scott. “I want to encourage all Vermonters to get involved in Green Up Day this weekend—it makes a real difference and it’s an important part of who we are as Vermonters.”

The Governor was joined by Green Up Vermont Board Chairman Mike Casella and the winners of this year’s Green Up Vermont poster and writing contests, which engage Vermont students in promoting Green Up Day awareness. This year’s poster contest winners are Chloe Jenkins of Chester, HeatherAnne Lee of Shelburne, Greta Bernier of Andover and Lyla LaBossiere of Westford, and the writing contest winner is Bella Schultz-Mitchell of Bakersfield.

“Green Up Day is an iconic event in Vermont where volunteers of all ages celebrate community, spring, and the greening up of our state. A big thank you to all the volunteers who help make Green Up Day the success that is,” said Green Up Vermont Interim Executive Director Sue Killoran.

The event included a presentation from Code for BTV, an official Code for America Brigade that created a free Green Up Day mobile app to help users become involved as volunteers, join or create a team and track locations and results.

“Code for BTV seeks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our community services by volunteering to build them modern technological systems. As Vermonters, Green Up is naturally very dear to all the developers on our team,” said Code for BTV Co-Captain Nick Floersch. “We wanted to help Green Up get more people out picking up trash, and more importantly start crowdsourcing data on the impact we are making collectively to keep this the ‘Green’ Mountain State. A mobile application seemed like a natural fit to engage with younger, tech-savvy generations that stand to inherit this deeply-Vermont tradition.”

Green Up Day is organized by Green Up Vermont, a non-profit, private organization whose mission is to raise public awareness about a litter free environment. Volunteers are needed in each of Vermont’s towns to help pick up roadside litter and are encouraged to get involved and do their part.