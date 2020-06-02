Left to Right (front row) : Alicia Calcagni, Gretchen Maginnis, Amy Accles Left to Right (back row): Gary Hass, Abby Joyal, Chandra Pollard, Hayleigh Pollard

GenRotary – Green Up Day 2020

Members of GenRotary participated in their first Green Up Day on Thursday, May 28 in Barre City. The members spent a hot late afternoon in the sun picking up trash around the Rotary Park and Playground 2000. Numerous bags of trash were collected and dropped off for disposal to the City. Thanks to all who participated! For those interested in learning more about this flexible, project-based Rotary Club, please contact Caroline at cse@caroline-law.com

Barre Rotary Greens Up!

Barre Rotary continued its long established tradition of greening up the Barre area on Saturday, May 30th. Rotarians Bob Pope, Joe Preddy, Ted Goulette, Joe Shadroui, Nicole DiDomenico, Caroline Earle, and helpers Ari Jorgenson and Barb Tomasi-Gay fanned out to pick up trash on VT-14 surrounding Hope Cemetery, along the railroad tracks near Depot Square and Enterprise Alley, as well as in a particularly challenging area between the old Bonacorsi & Sons building and Trow & Holden Co. Finds of the year included a small tv under a train car and a toy sword, which our Rotarians could not seem to put down. All trash was deposited in the dumpsters behind city hall. Thanks to all who helped our city shine a little greener this past weekend!