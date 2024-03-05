Green Mountain Power (GMP) is alerting customers about a sudden surge of scam calls. Dozens of customers have reported a caller threatening immediate power shut off unless they pay up right away. This is a scam, and GMP is urging customers to be safe and hang up.

“We work with our customers, we’re here to help, and we would never threaten immediate shut off or demand payment over the phone. If someone is claiming to be GMP and demanding payment, just hang up. It is a scam,” said Liz Hart, Manager of Customer Care for GMP.

Tips to be safe when scammers call:

• Do not provide payment or personal information

• Do not engage with the caller

• Do not call back the number that called you

• Call GMP Customer Service directly at 888-835-4672 to check the status of your account, report the call and any details about it, like the number it came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said

Customers are also encouraged to report scam calls to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.

About Green Mountain Power

