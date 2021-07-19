Saturday, August 14, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Green Mountain Community Fitness (GMCF) is bringing back its annual CornFit Tournament at their new facility located at 652 Granger Road in Berlin (former site of First in Fitness). Proceeds benefit the Green Mountain United Way’s local programs and services to improve financial stability and support working families in Central & Northeastern Vermont.

The tournament is open to the public, and is based on the familiar backyard game Cornhole, but with a bit of a fitness twist. CornFit will be played in a double-elimination format, a 10 burpee penalty for any player whose feet go past the front edge of the board and a Team Dance-off to resolve any disputes. Each of the 32 teams will consist of 2 players and proceeds from the $50 per team registration fee will support the Green Mountain United Way. Registration is open to the entire community regardless of skill level – all are welcome! Register now at gmunitedway.org/event/cornfit.

“We love the opportunity to open our doors to anyone who has a love of fun and a desire to support a worthy cause. Bringing back The CornFit tournament is a great way to celebrate our GMUW partner and our larger community’s need to get connected again”, offered Nick Petterssen, co-owner of Green Mountain Community Fitness.

“This might be one of the most fun ways we have found to LIVE UNITED. The fun, supportive nature that Green Mountain Community Fitness creates is an ideal place to build community, which is what we’re all about.” said Tawnya Kristen, Executive Director of Green Mountain United Way. “One of our main initiative areas is Health and when GMCF came up with the notion of combining a game that anyone is able to play with a bit of competition and community building, I jumped at the chance to be part of it! We are so glad that so many Vermonters are vaccinated and healthy so this event can come back again!“

As part of the fun, the winning team will receive the title of Vermont CornFIT Champions and their names on the custom GMCF trophy. The 2019 defending Vermont CornFIT Champions are Katelyn Menard and Shannon Lewis of Green Mountain Community Fitness.

Athletes have plenty of time to practice their cornhole at every summer BBQ between now and August 14th. To register go to www.gmunitedway.org/cornfit to register your team or teams.

About Green Mountain United Way: Green Mountain United Way is a Vermont not-for-profit organization in operation since 1976. They work to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community in Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans and Washington Counties by mobilizing the caring power of communities around our region to advance the common good. No other single organization has the scope and influence to bring together human service agencies, government, businesses, private foundations and dedicated volunteers around a common vision of creating maximum impact and achieving long-lasting results. Contact GMUW at info@gmunitedway.org or 802-613-3989.

About Green Mountain Community Fitness: Green Mountain Community Fitness (GMCF) is central Vermont’s only homegrown full-service fitness facility. The GMCF campus, located at 652 Granger Road in Berlin, VT, offers a traditional gym space with free weights and Nautilus equipment, multiple functional fitness spaces, four pickleball courts, one tennis court, a 25-yard swimming pool, a heated yoga studio, hot tub, and saunas in each locker room, as well as outdoor workout spaces and running trails. GMCF hosts a variety of movement classes every day in their multi-use spaces including yoga, kettlebells, functional fitness, and aqua aerobics, and provides one-on-one support with their staff of certified personal trainers. Their goal is to change the lives of members through the constant pursuit of quality movement within a supportive community.

Contact Green Mountain Community Fitness at 802-223-6161 or nick@gmcf.life.