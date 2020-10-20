Governor Phil Scott announced that the State of Emergency has been extended to November 15, 2020 to ensure the state can continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order has been extended with no additional changes and can be viewed at https://governor.vermont.gov/content/addendum-6-amended-and-restated-executive-order-01-20.

“Vermont has led the nation in responding to this virus. We’ve worked together to keep each other safe and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed, allowing us to methodically reopen our economy and keep it open while many other states have had to take steps backward,” said Governor Scott. “But we cannot become complacent. While our success has allowed us to do more, we must keep making smart choices. This means staying six feet apart and wearing a mask (even around friends), avoiding crowds, following travel guidance and washing our hands. We can continue to move forward if we stay vigilant.”

In addition to helping the state manage the public health risks, the State of Emergency keeps numerous supports in place to mitigate economic hardship resulting from the pandemic. These protections include expanded housing and meal delivery systems, expanded eligibility for unemployment insurance, resources for businesses and federal emergency funding.