Governor Phil Scott has directed the State Flood Recovery Office to simplify the application process and provide technical assistance to eligible applicants to expedite the distribution of mitigation funds to communities impacted by the July 2023 storms, flooding, and landslides. Over $100 million is available to municipalities to help mitigate the impacts of future disasters.

“Ensuring communities have the tools to rebuild and recover as soon as possible following last summer’s devastating flooding is critical,” said Governor Scott. “We know that weather events like we experienced are becoming more common and more severe. It’s critical we focus on building back smarter and more resilient.”

The flooding that devastated Vermont last summer left behind more than $1 billion in response, recovery, and social support costs. Most repairs to that damage and other costs will be paid for through the Public Assistance disaster declaration from the federal government following the storm. However, even with federal assistance, the local share from municipalities and the state is still in the millions of dollars.

The funding available through the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, managed by Vermont Emergency Management, will finance projects like roadway elevation, redesigned floodplains, home buyouts, upsized culverts, improved roadways and bridges, and others that will lessen the impacts of flooding in the future, reducing recovery costs.

Projects financed after Tropical Storm Irene proved their mettle during the July storms; The town of Brandon’s spillway under Route 7 prevented floodwaters from swamping the road, and mitigation measures at the state office complex in Waterbury also kept the structure dry and free of damage, just to name two.

With the realization that the state could face this level of damage every 10 years, building back better is no longer an option, it is a must.

After Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the state took great strides to build back better. $34 million in mitigation projects, including the Waterbury State Office Complex, Brandon spillway, highway and bridge improvements, larger culverts, home buyouts, redesigned floodplains, and others, withstood the July 2023 floods, saving Vermont taxpayer dollars.

More than $100 million of similar mitigation funds is available following the July 2023 storm. To move the funding to local communities as quickly as possible, Governor Scott has directed Chief Recovery Officer (CRO) Doug Farham to simplify the application process and maximize technical assistance to eligible applicants.

“With fewer than 1 million residents, the State of Vermont does not have the resources or staff that our larger neighbors do,” said Chief Recovery Officer Farnham. “In order to maximize the resources that we do have, and to make the process as simple as possible for local communities, we have eliminated as much unnecessary bureaucracy as possible. Our goal is to identify eligible projects early and to work quickly with applicants to move them forward. We encourage any community with a potential mitigation project or idea to reach out for assistance.”

Where to Apply

More information, including the full notice of funding and Pre-Application Form, is available at: vem.vermont.gov/funding/mitigation.

Property Owners Seeking Buyout or Elevations – Priority Deadline: March 29, 2024 – Residential or commercial property owners wishing to sell their flood-prone property or elevate should discuss with their municipal offices. Municipal officials should reach out to: dps.hazardmitigation@vermont.gov.

Communities with Flood/Infrastructure/Planning Projects – Deadline: June 21, 2024 – fill out the Pre-Application Form available at: vem.vermont.gov/funding/mitigation.

For more information should reach out to dps.hazardmitigation@vermont.gov.