Governor Phil Scott announced a series of new walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools across Vermont next week. You can either walk-in, or you can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to guarantee your spot by making an appointment online or by phone.

“As the school year approaches, we want as many eligible Vermont students as possible to get vaccinated,” said Governor Scott. “That’s why we’re setting up more school-based vaccine clinics for students and their families. These clinics are open, not only to our students, but to anyone who needs to get their shot.”

The best way to keep your child healthy – and to ensure a smooth return to full, in person learning – is to make sure they are vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and highly effective, including against the Delta variant. With school just a few weeks away, now is the time to start the vaccination process.

School-based vaccination clinics will be available throughout the state into the fall. The schedule for the clinics available next week is outlined below. The hours for these clinics can be found at the Department of Health’s website: healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Please check back for details as more clinics are added.

Wednesday, August 11

Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham

Thursday, August 12

Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester

North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby Center

Friday, August 13

Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg

Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown

Saturday, August 14

Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

Sunday, August 15

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine: https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration.

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.