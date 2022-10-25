Now is the time to clean those garages and sheds, find your reusable tires, and get them repurposed by Wheels for Warmth! The annual tire recycle and resale event needs your help to surpass this year’s goal and make sure our neighbors stay warm this winter.

On Thursday, October 27th and Friday, October 28th there will be on-site DMV inspections for tire donations at four sites throughout Vermont. Reusable tires can be donated for free and will be sold at affordable prices during the tire sales on Saturday October 29th. Tires that can’t be sold will be recycled for a small fee. Together, we can clean up and warm up!

This event is about way more than tires, it’s about taking care of our community. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises funds for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and families through three statewide community action agencies, and in sixteen years, more than $610,000 has gone to neighbors in need.

“We are entering yet another challenging winter season with soaring heating, housing, and food costs, and myriad transportation challenges at the forefront for many Vermonters,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “The positive impact of this event cannot be overstated. We are thrilled to have a new location in central Vermont to offer support to our neighbors.”

From filling up a heating fuel tank to assistance with disconnected utilities to replacing your furnace, Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action, and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) help to ensure folks remain safe and warm. Each winter, many Vermonters face dangerously low home temperatures because they cannot make ends meet to pay fuel or utility bills.

“It’s not even November and we already have a waitlist for crisis fuel and utilities support. Our clients are very appreciative of the time we spend working with them, and many share that this emergency assistance is their only means of staying warm,” said CVOEO Staff Member

Locations for DMV Inspections on 10/27 and 10/28:

Barre: Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way at 2-6 p.m.

Stowe: Mayo Farm Events Fields, 120 Weeks Hill Road at 1-5 p.m.

Williston: All Cycle & Casella, 28 Avenue B at 2-6 p.m.

Mendon: Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane at 2-6 p.m.

The tire sale will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in two locations:

Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.

To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org or find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and Instagram: @WheelsForWarmth.