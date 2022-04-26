The Good Food Good Medicine program runs year long food justice programs at Green Acres and Highgate housing in Barre, Vermont. Joann Darling, program coordinator of GFGM works with residents and children teaching hands on programs in gardening, herbals, cooking, nutrition, self-care, and leadership. In early 2022 April Bahner, a community organizer at Green Acres housing, wrote a grant offered by Vermont Garden Network (VGN) and the VT Urban & Community Forestry Program (VT UCF) for a Vermont fruit and nut tree initiative. This state wide grant focuses on increasing access to fruit and nut trees through plantings and related education at select community garden sites across the state.

April wanted to add to the existing communal garden more fruit and nuts tree plantings. She was recently notified by VGN that GFGM was award a $600 grant to acquire their fruit and nut trees. Upon hearing this news April was ecstatic to learn that her project was funded. She has since pulled together a list of desired plants from local nurseries. The planting will included, blueberries, a pear, peaches, currents, hazelnuts, elderberries and strawberries. April is so proud of the communal garden she helps organize, maintain and the fresh food that is shared with residents of Green Acres housing.

Join us April 30th for an educational workshop 1-3 p.m.