We are thrilled to announce that Green Mountain Youth Symphony will hold our Summer Chamber Music Camp at the Monteverdi Music School in Montpelier, Vermont!

These two, week-long sessions, July 8-12 and July 15-19, offer strings students ages 8-13 (grades 3-8) the opportunity to work with our exceptional faculty members in multiple ensemble settings. Each day, student chamber music groups will receive a coaching and come together in our all camp string orchestra. Each week culminates with a celebratory performance for friends and family.

In addition to chamber music coachings and orchestra rehearsals, students will be offered classes such as music theory, music appreciation and supervised practice help. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.gmys-vt.org/summer-2024.