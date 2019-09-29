GMP Supports Climate Strike by Donating and Planting 40 Trees in Barre

In support of the Global Climate Strike on Friday, GMP employees will donate and plant 40 trees in Barre, the winner of GMP’s Climate Week Tree Giveaway contest.

The Tree Giveaway contest is just one way GMP is supporting local communities in their own efforts to cut carbon during the Climate Strike and Climate Week. All GMP employees will turn off equipment and cars for 5 minutes at 1:00 pm Friday. GMP is also collaborating on projects statewide 9/20-9/27 and will also increase rebates on electric vehicles, electric bikes, and heat pumps for one week to further reduce carbon emissions.

Barre City competed against several entries from around Vermont, and made a compelling case for why the community needs the trees, how the city will care for them to ensure they continue to reduce carbon for decades, and also how they will enhance the City’s economic revitalization efforts.

The donated trees are expected to sequester 40 tons of carbon over their lifetimes. GMP customers are not paying for the trees – GMP is making the donation through a corporate charitable fund.