Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary group of Central Vermont teachers, has just set up its Giving Tree in the Capital Plaza lobby in Montpelier.

11 families with 30 children are represented. The tags each represent a child’s wish or need for Christmas. There are over 125 tags on the tree.

It is hoped that every tag will be chosen, a gift or gifts will be bought, wrapped and returned to the tree before December 17th. Please remember to tape the tag and ribbon outside the gift, so ADK members can accurately deliver them to the families. The names have been changed to protect the privacy of the families.