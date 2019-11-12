The staff at Bigras Tire & Auto next to Capstone off Granite Street in Barre once again helped veterans be ready for winter driving. Owner Tylor Bigras (center standing) said they were able to provide winter tires for approximately 30 veterans on Saturday, November 2. “Every year it gets bigger,” he said. To help pay for this project, Bigras and his father Steve, held a Calcutta Night and (2) gun raffles. “Some people also donated their like-new tires for the veterans.” Pictured above are the staff at Bigras all of whom donated their time for this great project.