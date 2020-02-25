Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring program registration is now open for our northern region. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of girls for a ten-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) has inspired girls in Vermont for twenty years and has impacted the lives of 47,000 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at approximately 80 locations in northern Vermont. Each team will meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5k event, on June 6th at The Champlain Valley Exposition, that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

The program fee for the Spring 2020 season is $100 and financial aid is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: www.gotrvt.org.

With trained coaches ready to empower these girls, Girls on the Run (grades 3-5) and Heart & Sole (grades 6-8) is currently set to take place at the following sites: Addison County: Beeman Elementary, Bristol Elementary School, Mary Hogan School, Lincoln Community School. Caledonia County: Danville & Peacham, Barnet School, St. Johnsbury School, Walden School, Waterford Elementary, Essex County: Canaan Schools. Chittenden County: Brewster-Pierce Memorial School, Browns River Middle School, Chamberlin School, Charlotte Central School, Christ the King (Burlington), C.P. Smith Elementary School, Edmunds Elementary School, Founders Memorial School, Hiawatha Elementary School, Hinesburg Community School, Hunt Middle School, Integrated Arts Academy, J.F. Kennedy Elementary, JJ Flynn School, Jericho Elementary School, Malletts Bay School, Mater Christi School, Orchard School, Richmond Elementary School, Rick Marcotte Central School, Saint Francis Xavier School, Shelburne Community School, Summit Street School, Sustainability Academy, Thomas Fleming School, Underhill Central School, Vermont Day School, Westford Elementary School, Williston Central School. Franklin County: Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, Georgia Elementary Middle School, Highgate Recreation, St. Albans Town Educational Center, Swanton School. Grand Isle County: Champlain Islands GOTR, Alburgh Community Education Center. Lamoille County: Bishop John A. Marshall School, Cambridge Elementary School, Eden Central School, Johnson Elementary, Lamoille Union Middle School, Morristown Elementary School, Stowe Elementary School, Stowe Middle School, Hyde Park School. Orange County: First Branch Unified District, Randolph Elementary, Thetford Elementary, Williamstown Elementary School. Orleans County: Craftsbury Academy, Troy School. Washington County: Barre City Elementary & Middle School, Berlin Elementary, Crossett Brook Middle School, East Montpelier Elementary School, Moretown Elementary School, Northfield Elementary, Rumney Memorial School, Thatcher Brook Primary School, Union Elementary School and Warren School.

Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches! Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of eighteen years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and view online training modules. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.

Schools, by county, that are still in need of coaches are: Addison County: Lincoln Community School, Mary Hogan Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School.

Chittenden County: Charlotte Central School, Hinesburg Community School, Jericho

Elementary School, Richmond Elementary School, Shelburne Community School. Franklin County: Georgia Elementary & Middle School. Lamoille County: Bishop John A. Marshall School, Hyde Park Elementary School. Orange County: Thetford Elementary School. Orleans County: Barton Academy & Graded School. Washington County: Berlin Elementary School, Cabot School, Main Street Middle School, Saint Monica – Saint Michael School.

About Girls on the Run Vermont

Girls on the Run Vermont is an independent and 501(c)(3) recognized council of Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), which has a network of over 220 councils across the United States. Since 1999, Girls on the Run Vermont has empowered over 47,000 Vermont girls grades 3-8 to develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society through a 10-week after school program held at over 160 sites statewide. Find out more at gotrvt.org.