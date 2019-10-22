Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring coach registration is now open. Becoming a coach for Girls on the Run Vermont means creating a positive impact for Vermont girls. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development (PA-PYD) program that is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.

The ten-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5k run/walk event.

Now, more than ever, the program is so important for girls in grades 3 – 8 as a 2018 study done by Claire Shipman and Katty Kay, the authors of Confidence for Girls, found that from age 8 to 14, girls’ self-confidence falls by 30 percent.

An independent study conducted by Dr. Maureen Weiss, Ph.D., University of Minnesota, shows that the program is effective in driving transformative change in the lives of young girls: Almost all girls (97%) said they learned critical life skills including managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others or making intentional decisions at Girls on the Run that they are using at home, at school and with their friends. Girls who were the least active at the start of the season increased their physical activity level by 40% from pre- to post-season and maintained this increased level beyond season’s end. Girls on the Run makes a stronger impact than organized sports and physical education programs in teaching life skills, such as managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others, and making intentional decisions.

Girls on the Run Vermont currently serves girls at 176 sites in Vermont. Volunteers provide critical leadership and the nonprofit organization is currently seeking coaches to facilitate the program with small teams of 8 to 20 girls.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of eighteen years old to serve as an assistant or twenty one years old to serve as a head coach. Junior coaches are also encouraged to apply. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run Vermont visit www.gotrvt.org/coach

Girls on the Run Vermont is an independent and 501 (c)(3) recognized council of Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), which has a network of over 220 councils across the United States. Since 1999, Girls on the Run Vermont has empowered over 44,000 Vermont girls grades 3-8 to develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society through a 10-week after school program held at over 160 sites statewide. Its mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a research-based curriculum that addresses developmentally appropriate life skills and creatively integrates running, stretching, and strengthening exercises. Find out more at gotrvt.org.