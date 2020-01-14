Girls on the Run is an inclusive physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The ten-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Girls on the Run Vermont serves girls at 75 sites in Northern Vermont and is in need of 200 more coaches to ensure that girls will have an opportunity to participate in this transformative program this season. Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 90 minutes. The program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5K event. Individuals must be eighteen years old to serve as an assistant coach or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. Junior coaches are also encouraged to apply. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in on-line and in-person training.

Sites, by county, that are most in need of coaches are: Addison County: Beeman Elementary School, Bristol Elementary School, Mary Hogan Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School, Caledonia County: Barnet School, Danville, St. Johnsbury School, Walden School, Waterford School, Chittenden County: Brewster-Pierce Memorial School, Charlotte Central School, C.P. Smith Elementary School, Edmunds Elementary School, Hiawatha Elementary School, Integrated Arts Academy, J.J. Flynn Elementary School, Jericho Elementary School, Malletts Bay School, Richmond Elementary School, Rick Marcotte Central School, Shelburne Community School, Sustainability Academy, Thomas Fleming School, Westford School, Williston Central School, Essex County: Canaan Schools, Franklin County: Georgia Elementary & Middle School, St. Albans Town Educational Center, Grand Isle County: Alburgh Community Education Center, Lamoille County: Bishop John A. Marshall School, Cambridge Elementary School, Hyde Park Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Morristown Elementary School, Orange County: Thetford Elementary School, Orleans County: Barton Academy & Graded School, Washington County: Berlin Elementary School, Cabot School, Main Street Middle School, Northfield Elementary School, Saint Monica – Saint Michael School, Union Elementary School and Warren School.

Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring coach registration is now open. For more information or to sign-up to coach, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach.

Girls on the Run Vermont is an independent and 501 (c)(3) recognized council of Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), which has a network of over 220 councils across the United States. Since 1999, Girls on the Run Vermont has empowered over 44,000 Vermont girls grades 3-8 to develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society through a 10-week after school program held at over 160 sites statewide. Its mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a research-based curriculum that addresses developmentally appropriate life skills and creatively integrates running, stretching, and strengthening exercises. Find out more at gotrvt.org.