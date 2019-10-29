On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Thelma Nutbrown and Carol Pace from the Canadian Club of Barre attended the quarterly, Freezing Fun For Families Board of Directors meeting. In February of 2019, the Canadian Club leadership voted to make Freezing Fun For Families the continuing beneficiary of their “Queen of Hearts” raffle. Thelma and Carol presented Freezing Fun For Families board members with a check for $4,826.14.

Pictured L-R: Judy Emmons (FFFF Secretary), Cris Benoit (FFFF Treasurer) Thelma Nutbrown, Mark Browning (FFFF Golf Committee), Carol Pace and Sarah Child (FFFF Vice-Chair)