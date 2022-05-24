A Safe Sitter® course for young teens will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Gifford Health Care in Randolph. Anyone in grades sixth through eighth is eligible. The one-day course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency.

More than 600,000 young teens have graduated from the medically-accurate program. They learn basic first aid and techniques on how to rescue a choking infant and child. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior and how to run their own babysitting business. Students who graduate from a Safe Sitter® course receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter.

The cost of the course is $35 per student. Class size is limited. Please call Katja Evans at 728-2377 to register your child by Wednesday, June 8.

For more than 40 years, Safe Sitter® has been a leader in providing life skills, safety skills, and child care training for youth. Now a national nonprofit organization with over 900 Registered Providers in all 50 states, Safe Sitter® continues to help build safer communities by providing youth with the skills they need to be safe while home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. For more information about the Safe Sitter® organization, contact National Headquarters at (317) 596-5001 or visit safesitter.org.

Gifford is a community hospital in Randolph, Vt., with family health centers in Berlin, Bethel, Chelsea, Randolph, Rochester, and specialty services throughout central Vermont. A Federally Qualified Health Center and a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the country, Gifford is a full-service hospital with a 24-hour emergency department and inpatient unit; many surgical services; an adult day program; 49-unit independent living facility, and nursing home. Its mission is to improve individuals’ and community health by providing and assuring access to affordable, high-quality health care in Gifford’s service area.