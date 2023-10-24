Following the flooding events in Hardwick, a mysterious object appeared in eroded soil along the Lamoille River. The exact nature of this unique and dangerous “Diabolical Engine” is unknown, but those who have seen it claim to have experienced tangible evidence of the multi-verse.

Coincidentally, this object appeared close to Halloween, so The Civic Standard has offered to arrange guided tours in the newly opened “Garage of Doom,” in downtown Hardwick. All are invited to take the ten minute tour of this frightening* and surreal landscape.

October 27, 28 and 31, at 47 Mill Street in Hardwick.

Ten minute tours will be offered on the 5’s, from at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

No reservations needed. Suggested donation of $5, all are welcome.

*The Garage of Doom is for all ages, but may not be suitable for those who are “fear averse.” The Civic Standard is not responsible for “The Garage of Doom” being too scary or not scary enough.