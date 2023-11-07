The Vermont Community Foundation is seeking proposals for programs or projects that help local communities adapt to the impacts of Vermont’s changing climate and the increase in severe weather events.

The Environmental Justice Small Grant Program is designed to support Vermont communities facing increasingly severe weather events and rising temperatures. Just as Vermonters adapt to the changing seasons, it is important that our communities prepare themselves for the long-term effects of a changing climate.

This grant program will support communities with heightened risk and increased sensitivity to climate change, including communities that have less capacity and fewer resources to cope with, adapt to, or recover from climate impacts. The degree of risk and sensitivity stems from physical (built and environmental), social, political, and/or economic factors, which interact with each other and are exacerbated by climate impacts. These factors include race, class, sexual orientation and gender identity, national origin, and income inequality.

Projects may represent a wide spectrum of ideas and activities, including arts, community education and skill building, food access, green jobs, projects that reduce risk and harm, multi-generational climate activities, youth leadership, movement building, and more.

Applications will be accepted between October 19 and December 1, 2023. Applications and supporting documentation must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1 to be considered. Grant decisions will be made in consultation with a diverse, volunteer review committee made up of organizational partners, community members, and stakeholders who represent different geographic areas of the state.

Visit vermontcf.org/ejgrants for more information and to apply.

The Vermont Community Foundation was established in 1986 as an enduring source of philanthropic support for Vermont communities. A family of more than 900 funds, foundations, and supporting organizations, the Foundation makes it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love. The Community Foundation and its partners put more than $60 million annually to work in Vermont communities and beyond. The heart of its work is closing the opportunity gap—the divide that leaves too many Vermonters struggling to get ahead, no matter how hard they work. The Community Foundation envisions Vermont at its best—where everyone can build a bright, secure future. Visit vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.