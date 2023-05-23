The sense of belonging and connection that people feel in their community has a powerful influence on mental and physical health. At a time of polarization, ongoing disruption, and disconnection following the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts can help bring people back together to work, play, create, and solve problems at the community level—which has meaningful impacts on belonging and wellbeing.

The Vermont Community Foundation has new funding available for projects and events in the visual, performing, musical, and literary arts that create opportunities for positive social interaction, engagement, and collaboration. We invite Letters of Interest (LOI) from nonprofits, schools, libraries, museums, and other community and cultural organizations. Projects should strengthen belonging and community cohesion in ways that are likely to persist and grow.

This grant program is made possible by a Vermont Community Foundation fundholder and aligns with the foundation’s goals to improve health and wellbeing and close the opportunity gap that leaves too many Vermont residents struggling to thrive.

Grants are expected to average $5,000 but will be awarded up to $10,000 and fund a range of project types and sizes across the state. Letters of Interest will be accepted between May 15 and June 13, 2023. They must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 in order to be considered.

Following a review of all LOI, a smaller number of organizations will be invited to submit a full application for funding consideration. Organizations will be notified regarding the status of their LOI by June 20.

For more information and to submit a Letter of Interest visit vermontcf.org/art-social-cohesion.

The Vermont Community Foundation was established in 1986 as an enduring source of philanthropic support for Vermont communities. A family of more than 900 funds, foundations, and supporting organizations, the foundation makes it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love. The Community Foundation and its partners put more than $60 million annually to work in Vermont communities and beyond. The heart of its work is closing the opportunity gap—the divide that leaves too many Vermonters struggling to get ahead, no matter how hard they work. The Community Foundation envisions Vermont at its best—where everyone can build a bright, secure future. Visit vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.