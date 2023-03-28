April 15 will be a day of fun, hands-on learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics for youths, ages 8-14.

University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H will host STEM Showcase 4.0 on the UVM campus in Burlington from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The event is free, but advance registration is required.

Participants may choose two of the five workshops, led by UVM STEM Ambassadors, to attend. Options include Sustainable Plastics: Safe Enough to Eat; Edible Anatomy: Crafting with Candy; Waterworks: How Nature Cleans Our Water; Build a Better Bird: How Animals Adapt to Habitat; and Let’s Make Robots Go: Intro to Scratch Coding.

All participants must register by April 12 at https://go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase. Location and parking information will be provided upon registration.

To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact UVM Extension 4-H educator Margaret Coan at (802) 656-7634 or margaret.coan@uvm.edu by March 27.

The UVM STEM Ambassadors program is a collaboration between UVM Extension 4-H and the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Students majoring in science, technology, engineering or math may apply to be an ambassador and receive training to teach youths about engineering, computer science, robotics, healthy living and animal science, among other topics.