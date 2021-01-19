We at Capstone, are presently working on the best way to assist our low income neighbors with filing their taxes for 2020.

Former clients of our tax program will be mailed an envelope with the paperwork to fill out at home. It will include instructions and a list of what to bring to your appointment. It is very important to have all the information that is required before you set up an appointment with us. After paperwork is complete you can call for an appointment when the program begins. The number will be on the form.

This year will look very different from years past. There will be no waiting room. If you have an appointment, we ask that only the person/persons filing come in. This is for your protection as well as our volunteers.

For new clients please call 802-477-5148 and leave your name and address and we will send you the paperwork necessary to make an appointment.

Please be patient with us as we work out the details to find the best way to deliver this service to our community in a safe and secure manor.

Thank you for your patience at this time.

Your VITA Volunteer Tax