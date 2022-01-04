Parents and caregivers of Vermont’s K-12 children will now be able to pick up one free rapid antigen test kit per student at sites around Vermont.

The state is encouraging parents to use these kits to test kids before they return to school next week, but a test is not a requirement for returning to school.

Families with children in kindergarten through grade 12 will be able to pick up one kit per child at one of 51 Agency of Transportation sites around the state on Thursday, December 30 or Friday, December 31. The pick-up sites will be open both days from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Name and school of the student(s) will be required to pick up the tests.

Starting Wednesday, December 29, families can complete the registration for a time to pick up their child’s (or children’s) kit. Registration to pick up the tests is necessary to ensure supply can be distributed equitably across sites.

Registration is now open at healthvermont.gov/student-testing.

More than 87,000 of the 2-pack rapid antigen test kits will be distributed, to allow students to test twice before school starts following winter break.

Students should take these tests at least 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins. Registration is necessary so that each of the sites have the needed number of kits on-hand. Additional test kits are being distributed through some community partners who serve hard-to-reach neighbors to help ensure equitable access to all.

Family members and others can pick up the kits for registered students. You will need to provide the name of the student(s) and the school in which they are enrolled in order to pick up the test kit(s). The students do not need to be present.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, also encouraged families to be sure their eligible children are vaccinated.

The State continues to work to acquire greater supply of rapid antigen tests for broad distribution to Vermonters. With the limited national supply, antigen tests have been prioritized for schools and long-term care facilities.

Testing supplies for Operation Kits for Kids was recently acquired and is being put into the field as fast as possible.

Information about vaccinations for children is at healthvermont.gov/KidsVaccine.

CompassVermont.Com is an independent publication founded by a native Vermonter, providing non-editorial news and stories presented in concert with the culture, mindset, and values of the Green Mountain State.