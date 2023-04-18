The Kiwanis Club of Barre hosted the Forty-Second Annual Honors for Scholars this past Monday evening at the Canadian Club of Barre.

Fifty-Four students qualified for the Pro Merit Society by maintaining an accumulative average of 3.0 for seven semesters.

Each student was honored with a certificate and an academic pin. The students were treated to dinner; parents and family also could attend. The guest speaker for the evening was 2019 Spaulding graduate, Jaime Heath; who now works for Make-A-Wish Vermont.

The students who qualified were:

Shaylene Abraham, Paige Allen, Seth Almand, Seanna Amell, Trevor Arsenault, Madison Ashford, Dylan Bachand, Cole Baitz, Grace Berry, Isabella Bevins, Tyler Boutin, Isaac Cooper, Cooper Diego, Aliyah Elliott, Grady Emmons, Hope Farnsworth, Ellison Fortin, Abigail Geno, Kathryn Harding, Benjamin Hiscock, Claire Isabelle, Grace Isham, Logan Kelley, Meredith Kerin, Hannah King, Daniel Kiniry, Aidan Kresco, Abigail Lindhiem, Rayna Long, Ian Longfellow, Kaden Luster, Ian Macdonald, Angelique Macie, Aiden Madison, Dakota Martin, Cole McAllister, Timothy McHugh, Rebecca McKelvey, Samuel Norris, Amira Pelletier, Madison Pembroke, Megan Rea, Yvonne Roberge, Hayden Ross, Ronald Saldi, Creston Severy, Gage Simpson, Mateo Sulpizio, Reese Thayer, Tavarius Vance, Alyssa West, Jude Wilson, Jack Wolfe, and Charlotte Young.