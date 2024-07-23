If you ask a college student to summarize the US expansion into the West during the 19th Century, she might tell you that the White Man viciously conquered the poor Native Americans. Heck, you might even hear the ugly words “colonizers” and “genocide” thrown around.

And while there is certainly much truth to this, it is an oversimplification. Not every person who suffers is an innocent victim. The Comanche, the Kiowa, and the Sioux were among the most warlike peoples on earth.

Indeed, warlike isn’t going far enough. It’s like calling water “wetlike.”

War was their main cultural tradition. Some tribes practiced Polygamy since there were always more women than men. Older men were revered because they were rare; tribes figured that any man who could avoid violent death that many times must be favored by the spirit world.

“But their land was being stolen from them, Max,” you exclaim, “and their way of life!” That’s 100% true and unimaginably sad. From the beginning, there were writers in the East decrying the treatment of Indigenous Peoples.

But here is where the real history gets uncomfortable: there weren’t any writers on the frontier defending Native Americans. Settlers who were actually on the scene wrote only of their fear and loathing for these dangerous neighbors.

It took 300 years for Western Civilization to finally conquer and pacify the American west. It took strong military leaders and brilliant battlefield commanders. “Fort Apache” is the story of a man who was neither.

Henry Fonda is unexpectedly contemptible as Owen Thursday, a Custer-like Civil War legend who has been sent out west to fight Indians.

Colonel Thursday is angry about the assignment way out in Fort Apache, Arizona. And he is incapable of taking his adversaries seriously.

Col. Thursday is also incapable of adjusting to the cultural differences of the frontier. Thursday is riding to Fort Apache with Lt. O’Rourke. Thursday repeatedly calls him different Irish last names like O’Brien, seemingly just to put him down.

Thursday’s casual 19th Century racism would feel right at home among upper class Easterners. But out West, it is unwelcome and self-destructive.

Thursday doesn’t understand that the main advantage that the US has against the Native Americans is that the Americans were able to unite all the states and all the (white) peoples into one cohesive unit. Whereas the Indians remained hopelessly divided among tribes and subgroups.

If the Native Americans had managed to coalesce into one military fighting force, it isn’t impossible to believe that they might have won the war out there, and that the American West might still be Indian country.

Obviously most US Cavalry officers were not as dense as Col. Thursday. The Colonel’s second in command is Captain York (John Wayne). He is the dissenting voice for all of Thursday’s bad decisions. York isn’t so much the hero as the voice of reason.

Thursday is too proud of his knowledge of European military history. His final mistake is failing to comprehend that the Apache are drawing on a history of battlefield strategy that is just as rich and sophisticated.

When Col. Thursday is outfoxed and annihilated, director John Ford does not present it as a happy ending nor a tragedy. He shows it as a simple case of the strong and smart defeating the weak and dumb.

If not for the invention of the railroad, the telegraph, and the industrial weapons factory, Indians could have absolutely triumphed over the Americans. And I am grateful that this did not happen, because I do not want to live in Indian society.

Our country is definitely warlike, but at least men here get to choose whether they fight or not.