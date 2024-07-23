In the days and weeks after a flood event, work within rivers and streams may be necessary to protect communities, homes, and businesses, and to repair Vermont’s infrastructure.

Towns have the authority to implement Emergency Protective Measures to facilitate the rapid response required to address flood-related threats, while complying with guidelines set by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Any work in rivers and streams needed to recover from the recent flooding must comply with the following:

• Towns must report the location and nature of Emergency Protective Measure work to DEC within 72 hours using the online reporting form or via email to ANR.WSMDRivers@Vermont.gov.

• Take photos of the work before and after completion. Photo documentation may help determine if the work is eligible for available disaster recovery funds.

• Comply with the State Stream Alteration Rule for any instream work. Additional instream work may be required to ensure compliance and qualify for federal reimbursement for eligible work.

The Department of Environmental Conservation regulates activities in rivers and streams to ensure that work does not create more flood hazards.

While limited excavations and streambank stabilization may be needed to re-establish river channel capacity and protect investments, over-dredging or over-filling creates a much more unstable river. This instability can threaten nearby property and infrastructure during future flood events.

The most common issue after a flood is over-dredging of rivers or excessive streambank filling. DEC may require a permit and follow-up work at a later date if deemed necessary for a safe river condition.

For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont’s natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.