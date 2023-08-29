Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAVT) has had to change the in person WALK for Children this year due to the devastation in downtown Montpelier. This event to raise funds for and awareness of the work of PCAVT is in its 24th year, and even though an in-person gathering is not possible, the need continues. The fundraising goal for the event is $80,000.

“The important work of protecting children and strengthening families must continue, especially during disaster recovery,” says PCAVT Development Director, Mary Rockwell Thon. “Many families are experiencing extra stress from the flooding, including family displacement and loss of work. PCAVT is continuing all the family support and prevention work and preparing for fall outreach and trainings.”

The offices of PCAVT in Montpelier were flooded along with the rest of downtown, and many of their materials were lost. Funding is needed to replace training materials, outreach supplies and family support publications, including the Vermont Parents Home Companion and Resource Directory. The loss of the location of the WALK for Children, the State House lawn and nearby sidewalks and parking lots was an additional blow. Supporters are still needed to register for the event and raise funds, walking in their own neighborhoods if they choose. Participants who reach fundraising milestones will still receive a T-shirt and medal.

Sponsors are still supportive of the event. Julia Birnn Fields, owner of Birnn Chocolates of Vermont states, “Our sponsorship for the WALK for Children is driven by our commitment to the cause, not just the event itself. While the shift to a virtual format due to flooding was unexpected, we are immensely grateful for the dedicated efforts of the organizers. Their adaptability in ensuring the event’s continuity underscores our shared determination to promote and support healthy relationships and eliminate child abuse.”

For more information and to register, visit pcavt.org/events, or call 1-800-CHILDREN. Now through Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

The mission of PCAVT is to promote and support healthy relationships within families, schools, and communities to eliminate child abuse. Serving Vermont began as Parents Anonymous of VT in 1976 and has grown to have a helpline and three main programmatic areas: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention, Family Support Programs, and the Safe Environments for Infants and Toddlers Program. PCAVT partners with over 250 organizations across Vermont, and many more both nationally and internationally. PCAVT’s programs are skills based, teaching adults how to nurture healthy development in children, and emphasize adult responsibility in keeping children safe.