We hope that everyone is staying safe during this time. While CVSWMD works with member towns to establish plans for flood debris and solid waste management, we are providing residents with information regarding what items need special disposal and where these items can be dropped off.

The State of Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources has provided guidance regarding the safe cleanup and disposal of flood debris, as well as important safety notices. For more information, please visit anr.vermont.gov/flood.

As you know, certain materials are banned from the landfill due to risk of harm to humans and the environment. The following types of flood debris should be separated from trash:

• Dangerous wastes – toxics, pesticides, explosives, gasoline, oil, pool chemicals, acids, drain cleaner, fireworks, flares, ammo, unprotected “sharps”

• Hazardous waste

• Oil, brake cleaner, other toxic car products

• Paint, stain, varnish, paint thinner/stripper

• Propane cylinders, other gas cylinders

• Batteries

• Electronics

• Mercury products – fluorescent bulbs, thermostats, thermometers

• Tires

• Large appliances – refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, and scrap metal

Towns are being asked to designate a dry temporary storage site for any hazardous waste items – please contact your local town office for more information.

If you have any flood-damaged recyclables or food waste, it can be disposed of in the trash from this flooding event.

As you may be aware, our Additional Recyclables Collection Center in Barre sustained significant damage from the flood and will be closed until further notice. While we work to get the facility up and running again, we are compiling a list of open drop-off locations for various waste items, which we will update as businesses and transfer stations continue to reopen – please check our homepage at cvswmd.org for updates.

We are here to help however we can! Please don’t hesitate to reach out to CVSWMD at 802-229-9383 if you have any questions or concerns about flood debris or waste disposal.

CVSWMD is a 19-member union municipality that offers a range of programming to support its mission to provide education, advocacy, and services for residents and businesses in reducing and managing their solid waste in order to protect public health and the environment. Programs include a School Zero Waste Program; the Additional Recyclables Collection Center; workshops about recycling, reducing household toxins, and composting; back yard composting equipment sales; grants for organizations, schools, and member municipalities; zero-waste event kit and bin loan rentals; and more. For more information about CVSWMD programs and services, go to cvswmd.org or call 802-229-9383.

CVSWMD Member Towns include: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Bradford, Calais, Chelsea, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fairlee, Hardwick, Middlesex, Montpelier, Orange, Plainfield, Tunbridge, Walden, Washington, Williamstown, and Woodbury.