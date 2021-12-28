After a five year absence, New Year’s Eve fireworks are returning to the Capital City! The show, which is presented by Montpelier Alive with support from Heney Realtors, will launch at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 31st. The fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the State House Lawn.

“After a challenging year, we felt that our community needed a safe, family-friendly celebration,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “We can’t wait to send 2021 off with a bang and look toward a healthy and prosperous 2022.”

“Looking back, 2021 began far too quietly as we all worked to understand the implications of Covid-19 on our lives and for our community,” said Tim Heney, owner of Heney Realtors. “It has been a year of challenges and also of many shining moments. We are grateful to have been part of helping many in our communities to achieve their real estate oriented goals. Our hope is to make New Year’s Eve 2021 a celebration for all who helped to navigate through the challenges and who made so much good happen in 2021. We hope that you enjoy the fireworks and wish you a happy and healthy 2022.”

For more information on New Years Eve fireworks and additional holiday events in Montpelier, visit www.montpelieralive.org/holidays.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the City’s historic character and unique sense of place.