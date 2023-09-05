Vermont residents affected by July’s severe storms, flooding, mudslides and landslides are reminded to apply for FEMA assistance.

If you had storm-related expenses and live in or own a business in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA Assistance may provide grants to assist with your recovery, including temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs. The U.S. Small Business Administration may provide loans for your recovery, both for businesses and individual households.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration specialists can answer questions, help upload documents and refer you to available resources. Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays) at the following locations:

• Lamoille County: Northern VT University – McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05843

• Orleans County: Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822

• Rutland County: Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701

• Washington County

–Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676

–Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

–Cabot Town Hall, 3084 Main St., Cabot, VT 05647

–Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602

• Windham County: Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St., Wardsboro, VT 05355

• Windsor County: Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05156

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.