Registering for disaster assistance from FEMA won’t affect your eligibility for other government benefits.

FEMA grants are not taxable income, and you can accept them without reducing or eliminating any federal or state benefits you qualify for now. This includes your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits, as well as those you receive through the State of Vermont, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Reach Up, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

If you were affected by the floods in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties, FEMA may be able to help you pay for disaster-caused expenses not covered by insurance or other sources. To learn more or apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For the latest information on Vermont’s response and recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1 or the FEMA Facebook at facebook.com/FEMA. Follow the Vermont Emergency Management Agency at twitter.com/vemvt on Twitter and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.