Plainfield’s Community Supper Support Group (CSSG) has been organizing monthly community suppers since the summer of 2017 and is gathering together its volunteers, former and potential hosts and sponsors for a group meal on February 25th. As is typical with CSSG’s monthly suppers, this “Fourth Tuesday” supper will be at Grace United Methodist Church in Plainfield’s lower village, from 6 to 7 p.m. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend.

The community supper model goes back to a regular tradition in the ‘70s at Grace Church, and once again the meals are offered free of charge in facilities provided by the church. Each month’s supper relies upon a dedicated group of volunteers – who help the host sponsors with set up and preparation, serving and clean up. The host, in turn, provides the ingredients and prepares the food, helps set up the dining room, works the serving line and joins in wash up and clean up after the meal. Each host presents their program, mission and services to the public during an interlude, after supper is served.

Past hosts have included area organizations, spiritual groups, businesses and community services. Previous host-sponsors have included Friends of the Plainfield Opera House, the Cutler Memorial Library, Onion River Indivisible, Plainfield Friends Meeting, Rhythm of the Rein therapeutic riding program, Jill Stewart Dream Vacations, the Plainfield Co-op, Journey Fellowship, Twin Valleys Senior Center, Twinfield Together Mentoring Program and the CSSG group itself.

Potential host-sponsors should contact CSSG if you are interested in providing a meal. And new volunteers are always welcome. Potential volunteers and hosts are invited to attend this potluck to learn more about our work. To reach Plainfield’s Community Supper Support Group, email michaelbix@gmail.com or leave a message with Helen Rabin at 454-7119.