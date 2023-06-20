Town of Berlin voters approved funding for fiscal year 2024 for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center (MSAC) in the amount of $21,600. 113 residents came out to vote in the special election on May 23rd, with 83 voting yes to funding and 30 voting no. This funding will help support FEAST in serving the nearly 20 Meals on Wheels recipients that live in the town of Berlin, as well as ensuring that the nearly 30 Berlin residents that are members of MSAC have access to the benefits MSAC has to offer.

Due to the rise of need in the community, FEAST Senior Meals saw a huge increase in growth over the last year, but wound up serving more people than contracted through the Central Vermont Council on Aging. So, although FEAST Senior Meals has a wonderful chef – Shalonda James, it has more clients than they can afford. Twin Valley Senior Center in East Montpelier has a wonderful new chef and in order to afford her, they need more clients. To solve this puzzle, the Central Vermont Council on Aging brought the two programs together to create a mutually beneficial solution: 15 clients from Montpelier will now be served by Twin Valley Senior Center, starting June 5th. This collaborative partnership will bring benefit to both communities and will rely on continuing engagement from the community.

Running for its second season, the FEAST Farmstand will pop up in front of MSAC on Wednesday mornings 9-10:30 a.m. starting June 21st offering below-market rates for high-quality local produce grown on the City’s FEAST Farm. Live music will also be featured!

Congregate meals take place inside MSAC on the first and third Thursdays of the month and feature produce from the FEAST Farm as well as community chefs who support the program. Feeding Greatest Need, a new local non-profit will be donating delicious meals to support this invaluable social luncheon as well.