Left to right: Jeanette Kingsbury, Director of Membership at Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and Claire Kendall, Co Executive Director at the Family Center.

Jeanette Kingsbury, Director of Membership at Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, recently presented Claire Kendall, Co-Executive Director at the Family Center, with a check from Northfield Savings Bank in Waitsfield for their Diaper Drive. A study from the National Diaper Bank Network shows that one in three families face diaper insecurity, and the pandemic has only heightened that issue. The demand for Family Center services, including food, meals, diapers and formula has increased, while their ability to fundraise has decreased. Due to the economic downturn, there is an increase in the numbers of families they are serving through their Diaper Bank and Food Pantry. The Family Center is grateful to Northfield Savings Bank for their contribution. Community donations can be made at the Family Center’s website at www.fcwcvt.org.