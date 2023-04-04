Farm to school and early childhood is a broad term. It defines a variety of efforts aimed at educating and engaging children and young adults on the connections that exist between agriculture, nutrition, community and health.

The Vision Grant is designed to support innovative projects that engage youth in exploring those connections and addressing contemporary problems such as climate change, food insecurity, food sovereignty, health disparities, and racial injustice.

A total of $150,000 is available through this competitive funding opportunity. The minimum award is $5,000 and the maximum award is $50,000. Schools, school districts, early childhood educators, afterschool programs, and non-profits working in partnership within the Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Network are eligible to apply.

Strong proposals will be scalable and/or replicable, will prioritize youth leadership, and will demonstrate a significant impact on Vermont youth.

Please apply for the Vision Grant by Monday, April 24th at noon.

For info: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/businessdevelopment/farm-school-early-childhood-and-institutions/farm-school-vision-grant.