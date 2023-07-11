More Vermonters now have access to fresh, local produce across the state through the “Farm to Family Coupon” program. Approximately $164,000 in coupons are now available to help eligible Vermonters buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets and farm stands. Coupons are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be used at any of the 60 markets and farm stands enrolled in the program this summer.

Vermont households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and households participating in the Vermont Department of Health’s WIC Program (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) are eligible for the program. People can apply through their local WIC office or local community action agency. Dial 2-1-1 for local agency contact information. Current income limits are $2,248 a month for a single person, $3,041 for a couple, $3,833 for a family of three, $4,625 for a family of four and $5,418 for a family of five.

“Farm to Family supports Vermonters eating more fruits and vegetables and local farming at the same time,” said Chris Winters, Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families. “We expect over 200 farmers to participate in the program this season. Every coupon spent puts money directly into the pocket of a Vermont farmer while helping Vermonters in need and putting great local foods on kitchen tables across Vermont.”

To learn more, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/f2f.

Farm to Family is a program of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).