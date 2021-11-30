Shelley and Colleen from Community Bank presented this check to Claire Kendall of the Family Center of Washington County in support of the Family Center’s 5th Annual Diaper Drive. The Family Center has now raised over $8,000. In addition, community members donated 3,000 diapers. The Family Center wishes to thank all of its donors for their incredible generosity.

The FCWC Diaper Pantry fills a critical need in our community. Prior to the pandemic, diapers were an expensive item that one in three families struggled to purchase. This situation has not improved as diaper costs have risen this year. The Family Center made 679 diaper deliveries to families between April 2020 and June 2021.