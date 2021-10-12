Local Scouts will present Fall Family Fun Day, taking place at the Vermont Granite Museum on October 17th. This event is to encourage families to have fun outside through hands-on activities such as pumpkin bowling, BB gun range, mini nature hikes, campfire cooking, and so much more.

This event is free and open to all families. There are several local Scouting units from Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA that will be working together to put on this first-time-ever fall event. This event is wheelchair accessible and masks are recommended with sanitizer on hand.