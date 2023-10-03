Vermont continues to lead the nation by a commanding margin as the top maple producing state. In the spring of 2023, Vermont sugar makers produced over 2 million gallons of maple syrup representing about half of the US production of maple syrup.

Add maple to your fall road tour of apple picking and leaf peeping during Maple Open House on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8. Explore how producers make millions of gallons of the best pure maple syrup – from tree to tap to table! Maple Open House events offer Vermont’s sugar makers a chance to welcome visitors near and far into their sugarhouses to learn, taste, and explore firsthand why you should think of Vermont first when you think of maple syrup.

While the sap is not running in the fall, there are plenty of ways to enjoy some traditional and not-so-traditional Open House activities – sugarhouse tours, sampling syrup, tours of the woods, pancake breakfasts, and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy, maple ice cream and creemees! Find all the details at www.VermontMaple.org/MOHW.

There are so many ways to celebrate maple:

• Grab a free Maple Meander passport during Maple Open House or the state’s Maple 100 celebration. Get your passport stamped during these fall celebrations and then continue to meander around the state for the rest of the year to earn fun maple swag. Participating locations and details here: https://vermontmaple.org/meander.

• Support Vermont producers by purchasing their syrup and other maple products – through their individual online sites or by reaching out directly. Stock up on a gallon or two of syrup and some specialty products just in time for the holiday season! Find a Vermont sugar maker here: https://vermontmaple.org/buy-pure-maple/.

• Substitute maple in your favorite dish or recipe. Find out how here: https://vermontmaple.org/substitute-maple-for-sugar. Find a new favorite maple recipe on our website: https://vermontmaple.org/recipes/.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA), founded in 1893, is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the United States and represents over 1,000 members. The VMSMA helps to promote and protect the branding of pure Vermont maple products and to serve as the official voice for Vermont sugar makers. Our members take great pride in maintaining a prosperous maple industry and a working landscape that future generations will enjoy. Vermont sugar makers produce over 2 million gallons of maple syrup annually (over one half of the production in the United States). More information at www.VermontMaple.org.