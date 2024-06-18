The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival is back for its 23rd year, bringing together bluegrass enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate music, community, and the scenic beauty of Vermont. Scheduled from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience with top-notch performances, engaging workshops, and family-friendly activities.

Festival Highlights:

New Tuesday Night Event: For early birds, join us on Tuesday night for a special screening of the classic movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Performances by Renowned Artists: Enjoy live performances from acclaimed bluegrass musicians, including the Dan Tyminski Band, Gibson Brothers, Lonesome River Band, and much more. Making their debut appearances this year are Sister Sadie, Tim Graves & The Farm Hands, Hosmer Mountain Boys, Greene Brothers, Al & Kathy Bain, Audrey Mae, and Green Heron.

Workshops and Activities: Participate in workshops led by expert musicians, including a Vocal Workshop with Russell Moore, the most awarded Male Vocalist of the Year, having won an unprecedented six times. Attend a Banjo Workshop with Sammy Shelor of the Lonesome River Band, a five-time IBMA Award Winner for Banjo Player of the Year and the 2011 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, and a Songwriting Workshop with Bob and Sarah Amos. Children can enjoy Pixar movie nights and special activities during the day and prepare for a Main Stage appearance at Frosty’s Kids Academy.

Vendors and Food Trucks: This year’s festival boasts the best selection of vendors ever. Fan favorites Ye Olde Fish & Chips return, along with the Sugar House offering their Maple Breakfast and Maple Creemes. New this year, Vermont’s own Wilcox Ice Cream will serve hard ice cream, sundaes, 802 Bars, and popsicles. Sustainable Eats join us with an exciting menu including vegan and gluten-free options. After a long hiatus, we’re thrilled to have Pizza 44 with us for the first time. Attendees can also explore a wide selection of merchandise vendors.

Special Events: Don’t miss the interview with Dan Tyminski, known as ‘The Man of Constant Sorrow,’ conducted by Jim Rooney. Also, enjoy Bluegrass Karaoke hosted by the Ruta Beggars on Wednesday afternoon, and then doors open at 7 p.m. for the Barn Dance featuring Classic Country provided by the Malpass Brothers. Daily yoga sessions will be available from Thursday through Saturday.

Sugar House Stage: After the Main Stage is over, artists from the Main Stage will host the Sugar House Jam. This late-night jam session is a fan favorite, providing an intimate and spontaneous musical experience that many say is the highlight of the festival!

Tickets and Admission:

Utility sites are available at the gate on a first come first serve basis. Multi-day and single-day passes are available online and at the gate.

Join Us:

Experience the best of bluegrass in the picturesque setting of the Green Mountains. The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival is a celebration of music, community, and tradition that you won’t want to miss.

For more information, visit Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival website www.jennybrookbluegrass.com or contact Candi Sawyer at jennybrookbluegrass@gmail.com.

About Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival:

The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival has been a staple in the bluegrass community since its inception, offering a welcoming and vibrant environment for musicians and fans alike. Our mission is to keep the spirit of bluegrass music alive while providing an enjoyable and memorable experience for all attendees.