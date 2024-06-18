3.5 Stars

I donated nothing to charity for the first several years of adulthood. Zero.

Then I discovered cat charities, and I went on a pretty serious giving spree for a while.

This year I moved into a house and I don’t have nearly as much money to donate.

So, what am I? Was a jerk during my years of not giving? Was I a hero during my years of generosity?

Just a guess: I have probably been selfish the entire time and it was just my circumstances that changed. But I certainly don’t know. This is one of the fundamental questions of philosophy and religion: should I be judged by who I am? Or by what I do?

“Europe ‘51” is a strange, ambitious drama about a woman going through an identity crisis. She begins as a party-hopping socialite and ends as a tireless charity worker. She undergoes a fundamental change … or does she?

Ingrid Bergman stars as Irene Girard, wife of an American businessman living in Italy. Irene is the model of a rich, cosmopolitan socialite. She values nights at the theater and cocktail parties.

Irene does not value her 12-year-old son. She ignores him and his feelings.

When he commits suicide, Irene is despondent. She blames herself, and she’s right to do so. She desperately needs to find some meaning to her life; something to take her mind off the regret and self-hatred.

Where does an overprivileged, guilt-ridden lady turn to find meaning in 1951? Communism.

A family friend invites Irene to the Rome Communist Party headquarters/newspaper. When she arrives, he is just finishing a column about how the American incursion into Persia’s oil fields spells trouble (nice prediction! Score one for the Reds).

Irene concludes that politics and class hatred isn’t her bag. But she becomes obsessed with helping the poor and downtrodden. Rather than Marx and Lenin as examples, though, she turns to St. Francis of Assisi. Irene essentially becomes an itinerant monk.

Irene bravely walks the streets of Rome each night – like an anti-poverty Batman – looking for needy people to help.

Writer/director Roberto Rossellini tackles a lot of issues in one short movie. And he’s not always successful. But the character he creates with girlfriend Ingrid Bergman is fascinating and infuriating.

On the face of it, Irene Girard goes through extraordinary growth and change – emerging as a saintly figure. From another perspective, though, she remains exactly same from start to finish: self-important, self-absorbed, and narcissistic.

When we meet her, Irene is doing what she wants – selfishly ignoring her son. At the end, Irene is doing what she wants – selfishly ignoring her husband.

“Europe ‘51” makes some insightful observations. The film argues that charity is wonderful, but it is often motivated by selfishness and vice like most everything else.