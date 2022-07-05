Over forty youth volunteers and chaperones from Enough Ministries assisted the Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee by pulling and digging invasive burning bush, also known as Winged Euonymus, on Saturday, June 25th. The group was conducting a community service project as part of YouthConnect, a Christian youth event. The group included youth and chaperones from Vermont and Texas between the ages of 11 to 18.

Thousands of young burning bush plants were pulled, and several large bushes were removed from the Barre City Cow Pasture before they were able to spread more seeds this fall. The Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee has targeted several species of concern over the years and burning bush, which is no longer able to be sold in Vermont, is on the top of the list. Invasive plants are aggressive and take over the forest floor and meadows crowding out native plants that are more beneficial to wildlife. The group made a significant impact in an area where burning bush had crowded out native ferns and wildflowers.

Enough Ministries in Barre hosted this year’s event. The purpose of YouthConnect is to connect our youth with God, with each other, and with their community. The event included music, food, encouragement, games and this community service project over a two-day period. More information is available at www.Enough-Ministries.org.

The Cow Pasture is a 67-acre natural area in Barre City with walking trails through fields and woods. The Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee would welcome any group or volunteers that would like to ‘adopt’ an area or a plant species in the Cow Pasture and help with invasive plant removal. If you are interested in volunteering, contact chris.russofraysier@gmail.com.