Vermont continues to lead the nation by a commanding margin as the top maple producing state. Total US maple syrup production in 2020 was 4.37 million gallons, with Vermont’s contribution accounting for 2.22 million of those gallons (that’s about 51% of US production).

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) offers the statewide annual Maple Open House Weekend as a chance for Vermont sugar makers to open the doors of their sugar houses. Normally, we’d be inviting visitors traveling from near and far into sugar houses to learn, taste, and explore firsthand why people should think of Vermont first when they think of maple syrup.

While this year’s cancellation is much less of a surprise than 2020 and we know that it’s the right call, Vermont sugar makers miss having in person opportunities to share their craft during the sugaring season. The good news: there are still many ways for folks across the country to get their favorite Vermont Maple items while keeping the requisite social distance and adhering to travel restrictions. Put your feet up, put your mask in the wash, keep your sweatpants on and hop online to have your favorite Vermont Maple products delivered right to your door at https://vermontmaple.org/buy-pure-maple/. While you’re online and at home, it’s also a great time to join Vermont Maple on Facebook. You can find links to Vermont sugar makers, watch maple videos and use our recipes to make some maple comfort food.

If you are a Vermont student between the ages of 16 and 21 and have knowledge and experience with maple sugaring, you could get involved with Vermont Maple through the Ambassador program this year. The Vermont Maple Festival and VMSMA are looking for Vermont Maple Ambassadors candidates to represent the Vermont Maple industry at functions throughout Vermont and New England for one year. Ambassadors promote, publicize and educate the public with their maple knowledge. They take part in fairs, festivals, field days, and are in attendance at most of the significant Vermont maple events.

A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to each of the two Ambassadors chosen. The selection will be made virtually via Zoom on Saturday, April 17th. Find additional information and the application online: https://8df0faec-10fd-4ea5-b0b9-86965977c1c3.filesusr.com/ugd/d0a5af_aa435a840ac24961a96a4f4efa0d5bf0.pdf.