Eleanor Steinman, a Sophomore at Spaulding High School, was honored by Barre Lodge of Elks as the January Student of the Month. In selecting “Ellie”, Youth Committee Chair Jeff Roy stated, “her community involvement and leadership are something we, as Elks, can surely appreciate!” Eleanor was nominated by Guidance Counselor Peggy Portelance. In the nomination, she stated “Eleanor is kind, sweet, thoughtful and generous. She works hard both as a student and as a Student Council member. She led the Red Cross Blood Drive, managing all levels of organizing this campus event. She does all with a smile on her face and a genuine willingness to help. Eleanor is a gift as a student and SHS community member”. We look forward to recognizing more SHS Students as well as continuing recognition for the JROTC of the Month. We have invited eight Eagle Scouts to be our guests for an upcoming Thursday Night meal as well. Elks Care–Elks Share and support the outstanding young people in our community.