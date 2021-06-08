An Efficiency Vermont program aimed at helping customers lower energy costs while reducing the number of inefficient appliances plugged into Vermont’s electric grid makes its return, back by popular demand.

The offer is available to Vermonters with secondary refrigerators and freezers, as well as old window air conditioners and dehumidifiers.

“Last year appliance recycling was a popular program for our customers, making it safe and easy for them to participate without having to leave home in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine,” said Carol Weston, Director of Efficiency Vermont. “We’ve decided to bring this limited-time program back again this year, and we hope to make it an annual event to encourage customers to get rid of old appliances to reduce their energy costs, free up space, and put some cash in their pockets.”

This service is available for a limited time, while program funding lasts. All recycled units should be in working condition and owned by the customer. There is a limit of four units per household. Pick up is free. Each unit will be tested at the recycling facility to verify they are in working order. A check will be sent to the customer based on the type of working appliance recycled. Efficiency Vermont will provide the following payments to customers who recycle working appliances:

• $50 check for refrigerators and freezers

• $20 check for window air conditioners and dehumidifiers.

Pick up and recycling service will be provided by ARCA Recycling, which is working under contract with Efficiency Vermont.

Contactless pickups are available by request, in which case appliances can be left in an open garage, in a driveway, on a porch, or in any other accessible location that doesn’t require the driver to enter a home.

The offer is available to customers throughout Vermont by signing up online. Pick-up dates will occur from June 1 through July 31 and will vary by region. Customers will see available pick-up dates based on their zip code when they sign up online at www.efficiencyvermont.com/recycle. Customers without internet access can call ARCA directly at 888-998-6323 to sign up by phone.