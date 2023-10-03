After the Central Vermont area was devastated by disastrous floods earlier this summer, it left a domino effect, impacting everyone in different ways. Easterseals VT was gearing up to host its second annual Over The Edge event in the heart of Barre at North Barre Manor. Over The Edge is Easterseals VT’s only fundraising event of the year that supports foster youth and adoptive families that they serve. The decision was made to postpone the event to July 20, 2024.

Easterseals VT and the event’s presenting sponsor and corporate partner, M&T Bank, came together to find a way to help the community. Together, the decision was made to donate $5,000 of M&T’s sponsorship to The Barre Community Relief Fund.

“M&T is pleased to partner with Easterseals Vermont, providing much-needed funds to our Vermonters recently impacted by flooding,” said Kathy Schirling, Divisional Community Involvement Manager. “We are proud to stand alongside organizations like Easterseals as they support our community.”

The Barre Community Relief Fund was created by the Barre Area Development, Inc. with a mission to raise money to benefit countless small businesses, homeowners, and individuals across the Barre area.

Easterseals VT Director of Operations, Kristi Lenart-Rikert shared, “We at Easterseals Vermont hope this donation will provide the extra support to our downtown Barre neighbors during this difficult time. Restoring our city as quickly as possible is important to safeguard our community and key businesses.”

If you’d like to learn more, or donate to the Barre Community Relief Fund, go to barrecommunityrelief.org or email info@barrecommunityrelief.org.

About Easterseals VT

With locations statewide, Easterseals VT empowers and assists parents and children to improve their lives. At the heart of all we do is our belief that families can, with sufficient assistance, address their problems and be safe and healthy within their communities. Easterseals VT has earned a reputation for being the lead agency in the state in promoting family-centered practices for social services. Easterseals VT is part of Easterseals NH, VT & Farnum, a community of care for all ages, for all abilities, and for life. For more information, visit eastersealsvt.org or follow us @EastersealsVT on Facebook.