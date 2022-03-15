Eight East Montpelier 4-H’ers, all members of the Udderly Crazy 4-H Club, took part in the Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 5, in East Hardwick. They were: Front row: Ella Purchase, Jasper Paquet and Scarlett Perry. Middle row: Patrick Paquet, Katelyn Sibley and Maddie Perry. Back row: Emmeline Paquet and Carys Wood (photo: Melissa Purchase).

Eight East Montpelier 4-H’ers took part in the annual Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 5 in East Hardwick.

All members of the Udderly Crazy 4-H Club, they were among the 36 4-H’ers from five counties who matched wits on everything dairy from what cows eat to bovine health, cattle breeds and milk production. The quiz bowl included a general knowledge written exam and buzzer rounds by age group with points awarded to the first participant to respond with the correct answer. Scores from both contests were combined to determine final rankings in each age group.

In the 8- and 9-year-olds division, Katelyn Sibley placed second, Patrick Paquet, third and Ella Purchase, fourth. Coming in third and fourth, respectively, in the 10- and 11-year-old age group were Carys Wood and Emmeline Paquet. Maddie Perry participated in the senior division but did not place in the top four.

Jasper Paquet and Scarlett Perry were among the 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, who attended the event. Although they participated in the buzzer rounds, answering age-appropriate dairy questions, they were not scored but received participation ribbons. Instead of the written test, they worked on a dairy activity booklet that included a word search, dairy breed and dairy terminology matches and a maze.

The quiz bowl was organized by Lindy Birch, University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator for Essex and Orleans Counties, who was assisted by several adult 4-H volunteers including Hilary Paquet of East Montpelier, who helped score the written tests and tabulate overall results.

For information on the Vermont 4-H dairy program in the Northeast region, contact Lindy Birch at melinda.birch@uvm.edu.