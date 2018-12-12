Drive Sober this Holiday Season and All Year Long

Dear Editor

The holidays are a time for friends, family, and co-workers to come together in celebration. Wherever you are—whether at an office party, a family member’s home, or out at a bar—it is essential that you make the lifesaving choice to drive sober when the party ends.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, along with local and state law enforcement partners, will be stepping up highway safety efforts and their DUI campaign during the 2018 Holiday Season from December 13th through New Year’s.

Vermont’s fatal crashes now involve more than drunk driving. Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our nation’s roads and here in Vermont with marijuana and prescription drugs having an increased presence. It is not safe to drive high. If drivers are impaired by any substance—alcohol or drugs—they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while impaired is illegal and unsafe. If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.

In an effort to save lives, our community members are reminded to slow down, buckle up, plan ahead for a designated driver, and be safe on all roads with no texting so every family can enjoy the holidays.

Ann Gilbert, Director

Central Vermont New Directions Coalition, Montpelier

Encouraging healthy behavior and decreased substance abuse in Washington County